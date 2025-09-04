Tech company unveils new product that will transform what we see on store shelves: 'Setting a new standard'

Spicers, a packaging supplier based in Melbourne, Australia, has announced a partnership with Papkot, a French packaging technology company, ThePackHub reported. This will introduce new, innovative, eco-friendly packaging to the Australian market.

Papkot is free of plastic, PFAS, and fluorine, and it's fully recyclable and biodegradable. Its paper wrapping with mineral-based coatings has multiple protective layers to keep out water, oxygen, and grease, and provide a sealant. The layer that mimics plastic is made from ceramic.

Spicers' parent company, KPP Group Holdings, backed the partnership to encourage the transition from plastic to fiber-based packaging.

​Papkot increased its potential for integration by enabling the application of the mineral coating during various stages of the production cycle. Paper mills, converters, and packaging manufacturers can apply the coating for their clients. It's also a significant benefit that Papkot doesn't require expensive new machinery, making this a cost-efficient upgrade; it's already compatible with flexographic printing.

​Spicers offers the option to provide precoated materials or produce customized packaging for partners.

​One of the biggest hurdles many eco-friendly packaging companies face is that their new packaging requires new machinery or can only be produced at a few select factories. Papkot jumps the hurdle by working with already-established machinery.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

​The EPA claims conventional plastic takes tens to hundreds of years to break down naturally in the environment. However, estimates are as high as 1,000 years to break down in nature, according to Slate.

Plastic is widely used in food packaging, from the freezer and produce sections to takeout food containers and wraps. Introducing an eco-friendly alternative that's as functional as plastic has the potential to save millions of plastic items from ending up in landfills and oceans and reduce our dependency on dirty fuels.

While the food industry has much room for improvement, it's essential to highlight companies like Spicers that provide eco-friendly alternatives. Other examples include PepsiCo introducing electric trucks and Mars launching the Mars Sustainability Investment Fund.

"Through this partnership, Spicers and Papkot are setting a new standard for fiber-based packaging, demonstrating how material science can deliver both environmental benefits and production efficiencies," ThePackHub report noted.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.