Popular retailer reveals game-changing update that consumers will notice right away: 'We are giving our customers the confidence'

British retailer Marks & Spencer is set to use paper packaging for its chocolate bars in a move projected to eliminate the use of millions of plastic wrappers from its stores.

Packaging Europe reported over 5 million units of plastic packaging could be replaced with paper that is easily recyclable. While the packaging is still in its trial phase, M&S hopes to expand the initiative across more products if the results are positive.

With the new chocolate bar wrappers, customers can recycle the product packaging more easily. When major brands make sustainable choices like these, they encourage people to adjust their habits while helping us move toward a more sustainable future.

As M&S Head of Sustainability Lucinda Langton said in a press release, "By making sure our products are in packaging which is as easy to recycle as possible, we are giving our customers the confidence that they can make more sustainable choices when shopping with us."

The switch takes M&S another step closer to its goal of reaching net zero by 2040. Among the packaging changes it has already implemented are the use of cardboard packaging for avocados, cardboard wraps in porridge pots, 100% recyclable paper packaging for potatoes, and paper packaging for garlic baguettes. All of these align with its efforts to eliminate the use of 1 billion units of plastic by 2028.

By replacing plastic wrappers with eco-friendly packaging, the high street chain can lower its contribution to the massive global problem of plastic pollution. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the world is on pace to be producing 736 million tons of plastic per year by 2040.

Through the changes it's making in its packaging, M&S will be helping lower this projecting and could be setting an example for other brands to follow.

For our part as consumers, we can show support for companies prioritizing green practices, especially those that use plastic-free packaging. By encouraging brands to make impactful changes, we can be part of the solution. One step you can easily take today is to learn how to reduce plastic waste at home.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.