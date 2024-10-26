Mississippi county sparks unlikely economic revival through new industry: 'A brighter, cleaner future'

Panola County may seem an unlikely place to put a solar farm.

Panola County, Mississippi, has introduced the concept of solar energy to a region historically dominated by fossil fuels by starting not one but two solar farms, according to Climate & Capital Media.

Not only does this increase the United States's overall ability to rely on solar power rather than dirty energy like fossil fuels, but it may be the first step toward energy equity in Mississippi.

Panola County may seem an unlikely place to put a solar farm. It's a farming community that has seen more industry present in the past than what is there right now. It has been heavily reliant on dirty energy in the past and has suffered negative effects as a result.

The county is so excited about the new solar farms that its county logo features solar panels behind magnolia blossoms, highlighting its commitment to a cleaner future.

However, some would argue that this makes Panola County the perfect place for advances in green energy use.

According to Climate & Capital Media, "When solar farms are strategically located in fossil fuel- and carbon-intensive parts of the grid, the clean energy they produce does more to reduce carbon emissions and improve health than if it were generated elsewhere." This is good for people and good for the environment, too.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Because Mississippi suffers from inequities in the way power is produced and distributed, its residents can be more likely to get sick from pollution, have their access to power interrupted, and suffer major power losses in the event of a natural disaster, per the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland.

The Center for American Progress explains that upgrading low-quality power grids (like adding additional batteries to existing systems) and increasing these grids' reliance on green energy sources, like solar, are steps we can take to make sure everyone has equal access to power whenever they need it.

Mississippi is taking one of the first steps toward that goal by installing these community solar projects. As Climate & Capital says, they are "generating power, economic empowerment, and a brighter, cleaner future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.