  • Business Business

Homeowner devastated to learn what top-tier insurance policy won't cover: 'What I hate more is losing'

The situation is unfortunately becoming more frequent.

by Yei Ling Ma
The situation is unfortunately becoming more frequent.

Photo Credit: Pamela Jane Nye

A retired nurse in California lost everything in her forever home to the Palisades Fire in early January, and her insurance company is refusing to pay, Fox59 reported. 

What's happening?

The Palisades Fire, which burned nearly 23,500 acres of land, began on January 7, according to Cal Fire, only a minute's drive from nurse Pamela Jane Nye's home. 

According to Nye's LinkedIn post, within two days of the fire starting, her home had burned down to the ground, taking with it everything Nye had worked for and built over the last quarter of a century since she purchased her home in 1999, per Fox59.

Among these losses were her achievements as a lifelong nurse, along with business equipment that allowed her to run her nonprofit organization, Operation Scrubs, Inc., which provides tuition-free continuing nurse education and nursing advocacy.

Despite Nye paying over double the average annual cost of homeowner insurance for top-tier coverage, extending to her dwelling value, personal property, loss of use, and other benefits, her insurance claim was denied after being "deliberated on" for 10 weeks. 

"I hate to fight. But what I hate more is losing," Nye said, per Fox59.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Why is losing homeowners insurance concerning?

People are losing their homeowners insurance due to living in high-risk areas, which is becoming more common because of changing weather conditions

Human actions, such as burning dirty energy sources for energy and deforestation, release harmful gases that contribute to rising global temperatures. As the planet warms, extreme weather events, such as natural wildfires or flooding, become more frequent, affecting larger swaths of land and more homeowners. 

Those whose insurance companies aren't completely dropping their coverage are seeing a drastic hike in insurance costs, making daily living even less affordable. 

Even with adequate insurance coverage and as a loyal customer for 25 years, Nye was denied her claim, which begs the question: What is insurance good for if it's not there when you need it most? 

What's being done about homeowner insurance?

While cases where insurance companies are turning their backs on policyholders are, unfortunately, becoming more frequent, state governments are working towards implementing feasible solutions. 

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

California's insurance commissioner has mandated insurance companies offer homeowners coverage in high-risk zones, but allows insurers to factor in the new cost burden into updated rates. Recently, Colorado passed a bill that requires insurers to disclose their wildfire mitigation risk reevaluation criteria.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x