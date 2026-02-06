This innovative business model is helping US homeowners take control of their energy bills: 'Lock in a rate that's ... more stable'

"With just one monthly payment, it couldn't be simpler."

Palmetto is a clean-energy technology company that simplifies residential solar management to help homeowners live affordably and sustainably.

The company offers services ranging from solar installation to financing, energy monitoring, and smart home projects. But among its most popular offerings is the LightReach program, which allows residents to lease solar systems with $0 down.

What is Palmetto LightReach?

Palmetto LightReach is a solar leasing program and subscription service in which Palmetto owns the solar system and the resident receives the power. Through this arrangement, Palmetto handles the solar mapping and design, permits, installation, project management, and maintenance.

"You can lock in a rate that's lower and more stable than your current utility bill, with no upfront cost, and no maintenance to worry about," Palmetto says on its website. "With just one monthly payment, it couldn't be simpler." Palmetto is one of many TCD partners that you can connect with through the TCD Solar Explorer.





Why is leasing solar panels beneficial?

Many people find buying solar panels cost-prohibitive and mistakenly assume that they simply cannot afford solar energy. However, leasing solar panels is an affordable alternative that doesn't require upfront costs or the burden of maintenance.

If maintenance is required on a leased solar system, Palmetto monitors and fixes the issues, often before a homeowner even notices a problem.

The Palmetto LightReach program helps people lock in savings and set their energy rate for 25 years. It's an effective way to avoid rising energy costs and choose clean, dependable energy that's generated right on your own roof.

How Palmetto LightReach helps advance the clean energy transition

Each LightReach system is customized for each home to deliver savings after installation. Palmetto makes it easy for homeowners to keep up with their solar energy generation with a downloadable mobile app.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

With solar panel leasing now a viable option, more people can save money on their monthly utility bills and curb their household pollution. Residents can also make their homes more resilient to power outages by pairing their leased solar setups with backup battery storage.

Leased solar systems pair well with energy-efficient HVAC systems, such as the ones you can learn about with TCD's HVAC Explorer. Meanwhile, the Palmetto Home app can help you access up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home energy-efficiency upgrades.

All these resources help move families and individuals toward clean-energy solutions that save money and help the planet. Moving away from pollution-intensive energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas helps everyone live greener lives with fewer health and environmental risks.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.