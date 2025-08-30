Experts reveal why ultra-wealthy people are tearing down perfectly good mansions: 'This is not slowing down any time soon'

Large mansions on large estates are already a waste of land and resources — but what's even more wasteful is knocking down existing, well-kept mansions just to build something even bigger. Yet that's exactly what's happening in exclusive places such as Palm Beach, Florida, according to The New York Times.

It makes sense from a certain point of view: You want to live in a gorgeous beachfront locale among the wealthy elite. Your house should be built to your specifications. But there are no empty lots in your chosen neighborhood. Fortunately, you have money to burn. So, you buy a multimillion dollar mansion — or two, or eight — knock down those inconvenient buildings and put up your own.

That's what Ken Griffin, Republican donor, philanthropist, and the 31st-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, did. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Palm Beach property starting about 10 years ago, accruing 27 acres, the largest residential parcel in the area. In 2022, he had plans approved to build a home for his mother on eight of those acres, with future plans in the works to add a residence of his own to the property.

It may also be what's happening with another set of four properties that has been purchased in recent years — two on the beachfront and two directly behind them. The buyer or buyers remain mysterious, but they've been handled by the same real estate agent.

"This is not slowing down any time soon," said Elizabeth DeWoody, a local real estate agent, per the Times.

That's unfortunate, because in addition to being an extravagant waste of money, demolition and construction on this scale put an unnecessary strain on the environment. Both activities generate waste and pollution on top of what's already produced by living in and maintaining large houses like these.

