Dua Lipa's Sicily wedding sent searches soaring, and locals say the island is not for rent

Dua Lipa's wedding festivities in Sicily prompted more than the usual online celebrity buzz. They also revived a wider argument about whether affluent visitors should be able to use public places as exclusive event settings while residents absorb the inconvenience.

Backlash in Palermo extended beyond comment sections. As Time Out reported, locals responded with posters and graffiti that said, "Palermo is not for rent."

What happened?

Palermo already attracts more than 20 million visitors a year, Time Out reported. After Lipa and actor Callum Turner held a three-day wedding celebration there over the first weekend in June, searches for the destination reportedly rose 94%.

Time Out reported that parts of central Palermo, including areas around Piazza Sant'Anna and Piazza Croce dei Vespri, were restricted during the event. That reportedly left some residents unable to move through connected public squares or maintain normal parking access in their own neighborhood.

In the Complex Instagram post Time Out cited, commenters debated whether celebrity events should be allowed to take over city streets. The graffiti message itself read, "Palermo is not for rent."

Why does it matter?

The controversy goes well beyond one celebrity wedding. Across Europe, residents have grown increasingly vocal about overtourism, which can intensify housing pressure, crowd public transit, strain local ecosystems, and make daily life harder for residents of these popular destinations.

In Palermo, critics argued that the issue centered on the effective privatization of public spaces for a luxury event. Time Out cited a 2024 study by Claudio Milano, Marina Novelli, and Antonio Paolo Russo that described this kind of shutdown as the "privatisation of public goods." That can mean public squares stop functioning as shared community spaces and instead become temporary enclaves for the ultrawealthy.

Ordinary travelers are increasingly asked to pay tourist fees, follow access restrictions, and respect residents-only zones, while celebrities and billionaires can sometimes appear to sidestep those expectations altogether.

Similar outrage followed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding in 2025, and Time Out noted Vanity Fair reported a €3 million, or about $3.4 million USD, donation to the city.

What are people saying?

Many commenters sided with Palermo residents under the Complex post.

One wrote, "Well I don't think just because you're rich you're entitled to close part of the city for your event and locals can't go in the streets they live in." Another added, "I totally agree, the cities are not private places that riches could rent."

Others argued local officials shared the blame.

As one commenter put it, "Why y'all mad at her be mad at your government for letting it be for sale," while another wrote, "Well this is obviously something the government allowed … not dua's fault."

The dispute centered on who should be held accountable when communities shoulder the costs of overtourism and public space is sold off to the highest bidder.

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