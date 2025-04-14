Officials put 50-year hiatus on major industry in effort to protect local communities: 'It reflects the lack of consent'

The Palawan province of the Philippines has just taken a historic step to protect its communities from mining pollution and environmental destruction by putting a 50-year moratorium on new mining projects, Rappler reported.

The area is home to some of the country's nickel mines already, with 16 mining firms and 67 applications that will be unaffected by the new ordinance. However, local officials have decided enough is enough and will not consider any more applications for the next half of a century — possibly longer, as the ordinance can be extended.

"The ordinance is a clear legal expression of Palawan's opposition to mining, which the [Marcos] administration and the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) must fully respect," said Jaybee Garganera, national coordinator of the Alyansa Tigil Mina coalition, according to Rappler. "It reflects the lack of consent by stakeholders for mining contracts and operations in the region."

There are many good reasons to limit mining activity in the region.

Mines release toxins into the surrounding air, water, and soil, potentially harming people and certainly harming the environment. They often involve clearing away large areas of natural growth, destroying plants and animal habitats. Not only does this cause long-lasting harm to the environment, but it can harm the livelihoods of everyone who depends on that natural area.

Grizelda Mayo-Anda of the Environmental Legal Assistance Center told Rappler the moratorium is a "historic step" that will protect Palawan's forests, natural resources, indigenous communities, farmers, and fisherfolk.

However, there is still more work to be done. The existing mines and applicants could still cause damage to the community.

Vic Colili, councilor of Brooke's Point, said they should be more "vigilant" about monitoring mining, Rappler reported. "That's why it's important that local officials of Palawan are vigilant and firm and not be swayed by the dictates of politicians with mining interests," he said.

