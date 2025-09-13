PepsiCo celebrates major project to address harmful impacts of its operations: 'A powerful example'

"We must work together to meet this basic need."

WaterAid Pakistan and the PepsiCo Foundation marked the successful conclusion of their three-year WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene Services) initiative. The Associated Press of Pakistan reported that the WASH initiative focused on improving access to drinking water and promoting sustainable hygiene in underserved urban areas, schools, and healthcare facilities in Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Mian Muhammad Junaid, Country Director of WaterAid Pakistan, said that the successful initiative is "a powerful example of how private sector engagement with the development sector, communities, and government can create shared value and long-term impact."

The partnership brought what many consider a basic human right and need — clean water and safe sanitation — to the area in an inclusive, sustainable way. Tens of thousands of people benefited from the installation of water filtration systems. Hygiene practices were promoted, and local water user committees were established to ensure long-term sustainability.

This initiative is one example of how PepsiCo is trying to take eco-friendly action to mitigate its negative impact on the planet. While this is definitely a step in the right direction, the company still has a long way to go.

PepsiCo, along with the Coca-Cola Company, is one of the world's leading companies in producing plastic waste. The company has stated that it is working to reduce its use of nonrecycled plastic per serving by 50% by 2030, with an ultimate goal of net zero by 2040.

We can do our part by supporting mainstream brands that participate in eco-friendly initiatives and take action to minimize their negative impact on the planet. While companies mainly focus on their bottom line, when they see that consumers gravitate toward them because of their positive actions to protect the environment, they are likely to continue and make more progress toward sustainable practices.

In turn, it shows other companies that may not be making eco-friendly decisions that choosing sustainable practices and initiatives may pay off, financially, encouraging other businesses to follow suit.

WaterAid and PepsiCo celebrated their successful initiative in a closing event in Karachi, where discussions focused on sustainability, inclusive design, and pathways to scaling up access to clean water and hygiene.

Sindh's Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, urged for more progress, stating: "We must work together to meet this basic need and build systems that are climate-resilient and inclusive."

