Officials ban sale of staple food item amid public health crisis: 'Our livelihood depends on it'

by Mandy Carr
The local crisis reflects a broader issue.

Rice is a staple food for many homes, but some paddy crops are causing harm in India, so the state of Punjab has acted to minimize the threat to communities. 

According to Hindustan Times, "the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the sale and sowing of long-duration paddy varieties such as Pusa 44 and certain hybrid seeds." 

Ludhiana chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh explained that changing weather conditions cause harvesting delays for these crops, and they also require more water. The ban has been implemented following the recommendation of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Additionally, it's to minimize pollution and protect groundwater.  

The delays not only impact marketing but also the timing of wheat sowing. Farmers are forced to burn the leftover stalks of grain to clear the field quickly. This process pollutes the air. 

Due to the harmfulness of some paddy varieties, the adverse effects on water and air quality pose a threat to future generations and their ability to have ample groundwater and clean air. 

Luckily, there are better options for farmers to choose from that mature faster, are less prone to pests and disease, and require less water. Dr. Singh said these can also be more profitable. 

He also recommended using these varieties over transplanting hybrid varieties or Pusa 44 if the ground is already sown. 

According to the Indian Express, some farmers are choosing to disregard the ban and purchase Pusa 44 seed from connections in Haryana, where it's not banned. 

Patiala farmer Ranjit Singh said, "We know it is not allowed, but our livelihood depends on it. The yield is 5-6 quintals higher than that of the short-duration varieties, and millers happily take this variety."

Farmers are forced to choose between their livelihoods and protecting their communities from air pollution and the depletion of groundwater. 

Punjab isn't the only Indian state that has issues with paddy crops. Meghalaya's paddy crops are getting infected with an unknown disease. The crops appear fine on the outside, but there is no rice on the inside. They are losing 20-80% of the crops to this disease. 

It's also due to changing weather conditions. In this case, it's either low or high temperatures, or excess or lack of moisture, which are ideal conditions for the crops to catch the disease. 

While changing weather patterns can put stress on crops, in Yadgir, one weather event took out about half the crops. 

These crop issues underscore the importance of exploring critical climate issues to better understand how to combat them. 

