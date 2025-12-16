Photo of traveler's luggage after international vacation sparks debate online: 'I don't get how any of this could hold meaning'

One enjoyable part of going on vacation is shopping for souvenirs that create tangible memories to bring home and share with loved ones.

However, some people's souvenir shopping becomes excessive, a prime example of wasteful overconsumption.

In a post to r/Anticonsumption, one social media user shared a disturbing photo of two weeks of souvenirs from Japan.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they came across the photo while searching for a specialized crochet hook sold only in Japan.

"What I didn't expect to find, however, was tons of people posting their 'hauls,'" the OP wrote. "I've been in many travel groups and never have I seen one with so much space dedicated solely to what one has purchased while traveling."

The photo had been submitted by an anonymous member of Tokyo Travel Tips. The OP was shocked to learn that some people seemingly travel solely to buy merchandise. They said they usually bring back a few mementos from their travels, too, but mostly collect photos and stories to help remember their experiences.





This post highlights the demand for overconsumption content on social media and that people brag about how much they buy when they travel. Though we don't know the whole story behind the goods in the featured photo, the OP identified much of it as "cheap, plastic junk."

Traveling is one of the best ways to learn about the world, broaden your perspective, and appreciate other cultures and natural spaces. However, excessive shopping can diminish the benefits of travel and lead to wasted money and environmental harm.

Many of the items you see in overconsumption posts end up in the trash and contribute to overfilling landfills. Landfills are problematic because they emit high levels of toxic methane and significantly contribute to the ongoing overheating of the planet.

Sharing photos of your travel hauls also normalizes this wasteful behavior and encourages others to spend money needlessly and waste resources that were used to make unnecessary products.

A better approach is to choose one or two locally made, handcrafted items available only at your destination. If you are mindful when shopping, you can savor your souvenirs and proudly display them at home.

You can also travel more sustainably and reduce vacation-related waste by avoiding single-use toiletries and choosing low-impact travel options, such as public transportation. When you're feeling wanderlust, consider eco-friendly travel destinations that make it easy to care for the planet while experiencing a new place for the first time.

In the comments, one Reddit user wrote: "The image is just excess. I can't handle it."

"The general amount of junk produced on this planet today is disgusting," someone else stated.

Another person said: "Look, I appreciate thoughtful and cherished souvenirs, but I don't get how any of this could hold meaning."

