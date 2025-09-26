New research shows the activities that are becoming more popular — and here's the new gear we love for it

The Outdoor Participation Trends Report has been analyzing all things outdoor activities for 15 years, and this past year was a banner year.

A recent report by the Outdoor Industry Association revealed that a record 181 million people — over 58% of all Americans — spent time doing outdoor activities like fishing, walking, camping, and biking outdoors in 2024.

The Outdoor Participation Trends Report has been analyzing all things outdoor activities for 15 years, and this past year was a banner year for running, hiking, and walking for fitness, which was the most popular activity overall.

Why is time spent outdoors important?

Spectacular beauty is all around us. And research shows that even just stepping outside can reduce anxiety, improve physical health, and boost creativity and problem-solving abilities.

Plus, just by being in nature, people start taking more actions to help the planet, like conservation volunteering.

How can I incorporate more outdoor time into my routine?

Finding extra time outside busy schedules can be a challenge, and adding in small actions throughout the day can be a great hack. Making sure you have the right gear is another way to ensure you enjoy your time outdoors.

The Cool Down's editors are fans of TCD affiliate Nike's new Tech Boreas outerwear lineup, which is made of heavy-duty fleece and water-repellent paneling. The sweatshirts and woven pants are also specially designed to help you move freely without any uncomfortable hems or tight stitching.

The line even gives you the option of using a built-in gaiter to keep your face and neck warmer.

As the temps dip, this makes the collection perfect for your next Saturday morning run, camping trip with the family, or just curling up on the couch without having to buy as much else or turn the heat as high to stay warm.

What's Nike's overall sustainability plan?

Nike is transitioning all its facilities to 100% renewable energy, improving operational efficiency, increasing its usage of environmentally friendly materials in products, and reducing packaging waste.

For example, when Nike got rid of toe stuffing in 42% of its shoes in 2023, it eliminated more than 4 million pounds of packaging waste. An incredible example of a small change that can add up to a massive difference.

Programs like Nike Forward (which streamlines production) and Space Hippie (which recycles and reimagines trash into stylish designs) are also helping move the needle.

Dressing warmer in the winter with fits like the new Tech Boreas line could also allow you to be more comfortable at home without having to crank up the heat, too, so investing in some fresh warm clothes could even pay for itself before you know it.

