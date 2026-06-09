TikToker rips pricey Outcast birthday dress as 'plastic and disgusting' after trying it on

"Even taking this out of the bag, I was like, this has no hope."

A TikToker's search for a last-minute birthday outfit on Outcast turned into a fast fashion warning that struck a nerve with thousands of viewers.

What happened?

TikToker Val (@vpucino) shared her frustration after ordering a dress from Outcast for her birthday plans.

It was a rushed purchase after birthday plans came together unexpectedly, she said, and she felt the dress was a lost cause almost as soon as she pulled it from the package.

Trying it on only reinforced that first impression.

"Even taking this out of the bag, I was like, this has no hope," she said. After trying it on, she thought, "This couldn't be more plastic and disgusting."

Her biggest complaint was the fabric.

"100% polyester," she called out. "For this brand to charge what they charge for their clothes, you need to go to jail."

She also said the dress did not match how it appeared in the online listing, suggesting that it "had to be AI."

The post drew almost 9,000 likes, 400 comments, and 170 shares. Users echoed Val's frustration with Outcast.

"Nothing pisses me off more than Outcast's prices," one shared.

"I spent $170 there and they only offer store credit. Literally the worst quality ever," someone else wrote. "Feels like Halloween costume material."

"Outcast is one-time wear. It's in the trash after one night out," another person said.

Why does it matter?

Polyester is a plastic-based fabric, and its widespread use causes environmental problems.

Cheap, overproduced clothing can contribute to water contamination during dyeing and finishing, air pollution from manufacturing and shipping, and a system that often relies on exploitative labor to keep prices competitive and trends moving quickly.

The churn of trendy, low-quality garments drives overproduction, waste, and spending by consumers who have to keep buying replacements.

All that waste can cause environmental problems as piles of it end up around the world, leaking plastics and harming ecosystems.

What can I do?

One takeaway from Val's rant was to check a garment's makeup before buying since fabric composition can affect how it feels and how it wears.

A garment made entirely from synthetic fiber and priced like a premium piece can raise questions about quality, reviews, return policies, and photos.

Event outfits are often rushed purchases. Store refund policies, store-credit-only terms, and customer reviews can flag issues with color, fit, and fabric before checkout.

Secondhand shopping, borrowing from friends, and renting clothing are alternatives for one-time occasions.

Buying fewer better-made pieces over time can also help avoid the "one night out" purchase trap.



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