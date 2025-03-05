Officials in a major city just issued an unexpected ban — and it's already making the city quieter

Norway's capital is leading the way for electric machinery, which is making the city quieter.

According to the Guardian, "Oslo's municipal building sites were 98% free from fossil fuels in 2023." Most of the machinery (75%) was powered by biofuels. While less than a quarter was powered by electricity, by October 2024, it grew to two-thirds.

Oslo's mandate for pollution-free construction sites was enacted on Jan. 1 this year, and it's the first of its kind.

The country has been using a lot of machinery powered by biofuels, which don't warm the planet. However, they still pollute local air. That's why it's making a hard push for machinery run by electric.

While the market for electric machinery isn't big yet, Oslo is leading the way in developing it, and other cities can also use it.

Oslo's Urban Environment Agency engineer, Ingrid Kiær Salmi, told the Guardian: "We've used a lot of demo editions and customized machines, so the technology is developing and becoming more suitable for these kinds of projects."

One of the benefits of switching to electric machinery is the reduction in noise pollution. If you live in a big city, you know how annoying construction can be, but imagine if improvements in your city can move forward without interrupting your day.

A name you will likely recognize has gotten in on the electric machinery business — Volvo.

Volvo said, "Switching to our electric machines is a great way to lower your operating costs. You don't have to worry about diesel bills."

It even noted that the electric machinery is easy to control, making it more enjoyable.

In a LinkedIn post, CJD Equipment noted that the construction industry accounts for 39% of the global polluting gases for the energy sector. It showcased the need for machinery that doesn't pollute the air with toxic gases.

According to the Guardian, other countries are turning to electric machinery to reduce their polluting gases. One example is Stockholm, which requires 50% of its machinery to be electric while redeveloping its meatpacking district.

Volvo Construction Equipment's head of public affairs, Tora Leifland, said, "We need more Oslos and more meatpacking district sites like the one in Stockholm. There are still too few."

You can use your voice by speaking to your representatives and expressing your desire for policies like the ones in Oslo and Stockholm.

