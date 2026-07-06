Oribe scalp shampoo recalled in the U.S. and Canada after bacteria turn up in specific lots

A recall affecting specific shampoo bottles is putting shoppers and salons on alert over bacterial contamination.

The issue may sound minor at first, but contamination can turn an everyday personal care product into a potential health concern, particularly for people with sensitive skin or weakened immune systems.

What happened?

Global Cosmetics News reported on the recall.

According to the outlet, Kao USA has voluntarily recalled specific lots of its Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo in the U.S. and Canada. The order comes after Pluralibacter gergoviae was discovered in the shampoo.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that the specific bacteria pose little risk to healthy people but can pose health risks for those with weakened immune systems.

Only some production batches are part of the recall, so not every bottle in stores or at home is necessarily affected. That kind of limited recall can be easy to overlook, especially when products are bought through salons, specialty beauty retailers, or online shops and then used over a long period.

If you suspect you have one of the recalled bottles, you can cross-reference the numbers on the bottom of the bottle with the recalled codes released by Kao USA.

What can I do?

If your bottle matches one of the recalled batches, set it aside and use the company's instructions for returns, refunds, or disposal.

If you have already used the product and have noticed any unwanted effects, the FDA says to reach out to the Kao Professional Hair Technical Hotline at 800-333-2442 or email oribecomplaints@kao.com for product replacements.

The recall is an important reminder that checking safety alerts for cosmetics, personal care products, and over-the-counter items used regularly can help consumers avoid preventable health problems.

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