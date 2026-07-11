Select Oribe shampoos are recalled after bacteria are found, and FDA warns of infection risk

Shampoo contamination may not be obvious from the product's appearance or smell.

A shampoo recall is drawing attention to a product many people use every day without giving it much thought.

Two bottle sizes of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo make up the recall, which involves bacterial contamination that can create health concerns in some situations.

What happened?

KTRE reported that Kao USA voluntarily recalled specific lots of the shampoo after Pluralibacter gergoviae was detected in the product.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, this bacterium is known to show up in beauty and personal care products, including shampoos and makeup wipes. The agency said it can be associated with respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, bloodstream infections, and sepsis.

The affected shampoo came from batches produced between Feb. 21 and Feb. 26.

The recalled 8.5-ounce bottle's UPC is 840035231242, and the affected lot code is YR010556. The recalled 33.8-ounce bottle's UPC is 840035231273, and the affected lot codes are YR010566 and YR010576.

Kao USA said consumers with affected bottles should stop using them while the investigation continues.

Why does it matter?

Personal care products come into close contact with the body and are often used repeatedly over days or weeks.

In this case, risk is not the same for everyone. The FDA said healthy people generally face little medical danger from this bacteria, but those with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions may be more susceptible to infection.

Households with older adults, people undergoing medical treatment, or anyone with a compromised immune system may face a higher risk.

Contamination may not be obvious from the product's appearance or smell, which means the lot code — not just the product — determines whether a bottle is included in the recall.

What can I do?

If you have Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo at home, check the bottom of the bottle for the lot code.

If your bottle matches one of the affected codes, stop using it right away.

To report adverse effects or ask about next steps, consumers can call a Kao hotline at 800-333-2442 or email oribecomplaints@kao.com.

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