Activist mom leads the charge challenging state's 'outdated e-bike laws': 'We're talking about independence'

Oregonians are working to change the Beaver State's e-bike laws, and one mom is at the head of the pack.

Megan Ramey and fellow e-bike enthusiasts hosted a Policy Makers E-Bike Ride in Mosier last month, the Columbia Gorge News reported. The event has been happening for four years, and local and state leaders, including state Rep. Jeff Helfrich, joined the latest outing.

Ramey is vice chair of Columbia Area Transit and part of the Oregon Micromobility Network. She is among many who hope to make it legal for children under 16 to ride e-bikes on public roads. The law is not really enforced or punishable, and Ramey's own teenager was an illegal rider for four years. Still, Ramey and Co. hope Oregon will follow neighboring Washington in sanctioning the popular activity.

"We jokingly celebrated her newfound 'legal' status on her birthday," Ramey told the News. "Despite now being old enough to drive a 10,000-pound vehicle, she much prefers her 50-pound e-bike."

While e-bikes are now a nearly $2 billion industry, related emergency room trips for children aged 10 to 17 have jumped threefold since 2019, CBS News reported in a story about New Jersey teens and e-bikes. Officials said there was a need for guidance about helmet use and suggested kids get training, licenses, and insurance.

This boom in popularity does create safety concerns, but when proper precautions are in place and supported, the benefits of e-bikes are manifold. They allow people to commute to work cheaply and without sweating through their business attire. As Ramey told the News, children are also gaining independence through e-bikes, riding and exploring in ways that were common not too long ago but have evaporated with the popularity of handheld technology. This makes the exercise that people get while e-biking healthy in more ways than one. And when an e-bike trip replaces one that would have been taken in a gas-powered vehicle, it also reduces pollution.

It's one more way to break free from the shackles of traditional lifestyles.

"My top two challenges are the lack of safe bikeways for teaching young people and Oregon's outdated e-bike laws," Ramey said.

"... We're not just talking about bikes. We're talking about independence, equity, and climate-smart mobility. Giving kids the freedom to ride safely is something Oregon should lead on."

