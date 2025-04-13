Shopper baffled by odd feature in pack of battery-powered toothbrushes: 'Why is this even a product?'

It's well known that many dentists recommend their patients use electric toothbrushes for a superior clean. However, not all battery-powered toothbrushes are the same. One Redditor sparked a debate after questioning the wisdom of manufacturing a disposable version.

What's happening?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the Reddit user shared an image of a four-pack of Oral-B battery-powered toothbrushes without replaceable heads or rechargeable batteries.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Why is this even a product?" they asked of the plastic-encased toothbrushes. "It is utterly unnecessary and incredibly wasteful!"

One commenter agreed with the OP but speculated the company was trying to meet demand for electric toothbrushes at a lower price point, as its line of products with rechargeable batteries starts at around $65 but reaches nearly $400 before tax.

"My issue with this particular product is that it kinda takes the wastefulness to another level, rather than making it juuust a wee bit less of a waste by allowing consumers to replace the toothbrush head," another wrote.

"Just sayin, you can still use it despite the battery running out, so in the end 'plastic waste' isn't the issue, it's battery waste isn't it? But then, how does that differ from regular electric or non-electric tooth brushes?" another third suggested.

Why is this important?

The discussion underscores how manufacturing decisions can potentially entice consumers to spend more cash overall, as well as create a sneaky amount of troublesome waste.

While electric toothbrushes with rechargeable batteries need their heads replaced, the electric components last for three to five years.

With four packs of single-use battery-powered toothbrushes costing anywhere from $20-45, investing in a high-quality electric toothbrush could save you money in the long run, even if you have to save for a bit to shell out more cash upfront.

Doing so could also help slow down a worrying influx of electronic and plastic waste. Batteries contain toxic substances, like lead, cadmium, lithium, and sulfuric acid, that can contaminate our groundwater and soil, ultimately making their way into our food chain, as Consumer Reports explains.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Additionally, even though toothbrush-head replacements often come wrapped in plastic or have plastic components, full disposable toothbrushes are bigger — and thus have even more plastic.

Is Oral-B doing anything to limit its negative impact on the environment?

On its website, Oral-B outlines how its manufacturing processes are contributing to a healthier future. For one, it says its manufacturing plants run entirely on renewable electricity, which doesn't generate harmful heat-trapping gases like dirty fuels.

It also developed its award-winning Oral-B Clic manual toothbrush with 60% less plastic and is encouraging consumers to divert plastic waste from landfills through its free recycling program.

What can I do to reduce single-use waste more broadly?

While the self-care industry accounts for a significant amount of plastic waste, you can begin working toward a cleaner tomorrow through mindful consumption, whether you shop at a zero-waste store or purchase plastic-free alternatives to everyday products.

And if you need to replace your electronics, properly recycling them is much better than sending hazardous waste to the landfill. Earth911 is one resource that can help sort through facilities and programs in your area that accept electric toothbrush components.

And while Trashie's Tech Take Back Box doesn't accept electric toothbrushes, it will take old devices like cellphones, laptops, and more and, if needed, ensure they are properly recycled — while you earn rewards in return.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.