Oracle sues Wisconsin over ratepayer safeguard that could cost its data center $100 million a year

The broader response is still evolving as states try to encourage economic development without shifting financial risk onto the public.

A Wisconsin rule designed to keep utility customers from absorbing losses if Oracle's massive Port Washington data center runs into trouble is now the subject of a court challenge from the company.

The case also points to a bigger debate emerging around the country: Who should pay for the power-intensive buildout tied to the artificial intelligence boom?

What happened?

On June 19, Oracle filed suit in Ozaukee County Circuit Court against Wisconsin's Public Service Commission over new rules that require large electricity consumers in the region to pay for the new infrastructure needed to serve them. The rules directly impact the company's planned Port Washington data center, Wisconsin Watch reported.

The outlet reported that, under the We Energies rate class for "very large customers," in addition to paying for new infrastructure, data centers, and any developers with credit ratings below A-, they must also provide financial guarantees so existing customers are not left covering losses if the project falls apart.

Oracle has a BBB credit rating, which remains investment-grade but is lower than the commission's cutoff. According to Wisconsin Watch, that means the Oracle subsidiary associated with the Port Washington project could need to post more than $100 million per year in cash deposits or letters of credit to obtain electric service.

Both Oracle and We Energies want the commission to revisit that requirement. In the lawsuit, Oracle asks the court to "set aside, reverse, and remand" the credit rating limits, arguing, as Wisconsin Watch reported, that the PSC exceeded its authority and lacked sufficient evidence to justify the rule.

Why does it matter?

The fight is fundamentally about whether the cost and risk of serving huge new data centers stays with those projects or gets spread to everyone else who pays a utility bill.

AI infrastructure is increasingly intertwined with the electric grid. Data centers can support innovation, and AI tools may help improve forecasting, grid management, and clean energy optimization. At the same time, these facilities can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, strain local infrastructure, raise concerns about security and misuse, and increase the risk of higher utility costs for everyday customers.

We Energies argued that Oracle is financially strong enough to justify less stringent requirements, writing, as reported by Wisconsin Watch, that "tens of billions of dollars in Oracle's value would need to be destroyed before creditors and counterparties, such as Wisconsin Electric and its other customers, could experience losses."

Ratepayer and clean energy advocates see it differently, arguing that those protections are necessary before energy demand climbs even further, the outlet noted.

The outcome could also shape future utility agreements beyond this project. Wisconsin Watch noted that Northern States Power Company, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, has proposed a similar "very large" customer rate in Wisconsin, though with a lower credit-rating threshold of BBB-.

What's being done?

For now, the safeguard remains in effect while Oracle continues to try, through both legal and regulatory channels, to reduce or eliminate it.

Oracle and We Energies have proposed, as Wisconsin Watch reported, a tiered system that would ease the burden on companies with investment-grade credit ratings, including BBB, and would waive Oracle's specific backing requirement.

Consumer and environmental groups are pushing back. Clean Wisconsin spokesperson Amy Barrilleaux defended the PSC's decision, telling Wisconsin Watch: "We believe that PSC did its job."

The broader response is still evolving as states try to encourage economic development without shifting financial risk onto the public. That balancing act is becoming more visible nationwide as utilities and regulators confront rapidly growing demand from AI and cloud computing.

"It cannot leave all these other thousands of customers vulnerable," Barrilleaux said, as reported by Wisconsin Watch.

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