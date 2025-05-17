Tech company announces game-changing solution to increasingly common disasters: 'In the end, it's about finding a balance'

"We can ensure that our online world supports, rather than undermines, the health of our planet."

With extreme weather events such as wildfires and storms being supercharged by human-driven pollution, one company is tackling a lesser-known contributor to planet-warming pollution: digital clutter.

Tech company OptiCloud recently announced a platform to reduce energy waste in data centers. The system uses artificial intelligence to streamline cloud operations, cutting unnecessary energy use from data-heavy systems and reinvesting the savings in grassroots environmental projects that support vulnerable communities.

"With the rapid rise of AI and data-intensive technologies, the challenge isn't just energy consumption; it's the staggering amount of digital clutter and waste that silently contributes to unnecessary emissions," OptiCloud CEO Vijay Karia said.

OptiCloud's platform promises to declutter digital spaces, not only reducing energy use but also saving businesses up to 60%. While AI is often criticized for its energy consumption, which contributes to air pollution, using AI for sustainability causes could help mitigate the downsides.

By making cloud operations more efficient and redirecting resources to projects on the ground — including those helping Indigenous and at-risk communities — OptiCloud is showing how technology can be both profitable and give businesses the opportunity to support communities experiencing the worst consequences of rising global temperatures.

OptiCloud's climate tech is already gaining international recognition. The company won the U.N. COP29 AI for Climate Action Award for its work supporting climate resilience and sustainability.

This is one more example of a growing wave of smart climate solutions, such as BlocPower's neighborhood electrification projects, EnergySage's clean energy savings tools, and AI wildfire detection solutions.

"By recognizing the impact of our digital footprint and committing to sustainable practices, we can ensure that our online world supports, rather than undermines, the health of our planet," OptiCloud stated in a blog post. "In the end, it's about finding a balance that allows us to enjoy the benefits of technology while preserving the natural world that sustains us."

