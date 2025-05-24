Outraged residents push back against controversial new proposal threatening local homes: 'This is a calculated and willful attack'

Opposition to new mining operations in Black Hills, South Dakota, is coming to a boil, according to KOTA.

What's happening?

Two mining projects on the horizon may disrupt Indigenous sacred sites. One is being undertaken by the mining company Pete Lien and Sons on a Lakota ceremonial site called Pe' Sla in an attempt to harvest graphite. Another project by Clean Nuclear Energy Corporation is aimed at producing uranium near Craven Canyon, a site home to 7,000-year-old petroglyphs. Protests against both projects reached a peak as the period for public commentary closed on May 14.

Why are mining rights important?

The main concern is that mining will disturb or destroy these culturally rich areas.

There is an imminent need for minerals to transition electrical systems to more sustainable alternatives. Graphite is a component of batteries, which will become increasingly important to support renewable energy generation and electric vehicle production. Uranium is the fuel used in nuclear power generation, which produces no atmospheric pollution.

Protesters maintain that the mining potential isn't worth the potential damage.

"The underground deposits of it are small and low-grade," said NDN Collective organizer Taylor Gunhammer, per KOTA. "What that tells us here, is that this project isn't even about the money. There's hardly any money to be made. This is a calculated and willful attack on Indigenous sovereignty, history and human rights."

The transition to a greener future requires free, prior, and informed consent from Indigenous groups. Indigenous rights have often been left by the wayside in favor of commercial interests, as seen in the Philippines, Nicaragua, and Papua New Guinea, among many other regions. The buy-in from these groups is vital to the success of a new, sustainable economy.

What's being done about mining rights?

The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance continues to fight against the mining projects, though the period for U.S. Forest Service public comment is over.

