Authorities seize over $15 million worth of illegal goods being sold in stores: 'A significant disruption'

"Our main goal is to stop the sale of these products."

Authorities in Australia are continuing to increase their efforts in the fight against illegal vape products.

As the Brisbane Times reported, officials in Queensland, Australia, conducted a sweeping 10-day operation geared towards putting a dent in the illicit vape market. The operation was supported by a special Queensland police taskforce and public health officers.

According to authorities, "Operation Major" targeted illegal vape sellers across Queensland. In total, it resulted in the closure of nearly 150 stores and the seizure of more than AU$15.7 million worth of illegal vape products. That included 87,000 vapes, 4.2 litres of vaping liquid, 11.8 million cigarettes, and 1.9 tons of loose tobacco.

"The efforts of both agencies have led to a significant disruption in the state's illegal vape and tobacco black market after the Commonwealth failed to keep pace," said Dan Purdie, Minister for Police and Emergency Services.

While the ongoing efforts to hinder the growth of the illicit vape market have been determined to be a success by Australian officials, many offenders have not yet paid their fines. Although Nicholls believes that the country will eventually be able to collect what is owed, there has always been a greater ambition throughout the process.

"But our main goal is not about money-raising," added Nicholls. "Our main goal is to stop the sale of these products to kids and minors, and to actually have a public health benefit."

Most vape products contain highly addictive nicotine, which can be especially harmful to underage users, impacting brain development. Vape use can also result in a number of cardiovascular and respiratory issues.

On top of a growing number of potential health issues, vapes can contribute to rising plastic pollution and to the leaching of harmful chemicals into the environment.

According to a U.S. PIRG Education Fund report, around 5.7 disposable vapes were thrown away every second in 2023 in the U.S. alone.

By restricting the access of illegal vape products, countries like Australia are ratcheting up their efforts to reduce their negative impacts.

