Concerns arise after details about 480-foot megayacht come to light: 'Indefensible'

One of the world's largest megayachts traveled nearly 30,000 nautical miles in just one year, a length equivalent to one-and-a-half laps around the Earth.

LuxuryLaunches observed the remarkable statistics from the vessel known as Opera.

The 480-foot-long yacht was built in 2023 by German shipbuilding company Lürssen Yachts. It reportedly features two pools, two helicopter pads, and several decks, along with enough rooms to house around 50 guests and 80 crew members.

While megayachts like Opera are engineering marvels, they're awful for the environment. Due to their massive size, they require a significant amount of fuel even when not in motion.

The New York Times estimated that a "200-foot vessel burns 132 gallons of diesel fuel an hour standing still and can guzzle 2,200 gallons just to travel 100 nautical miles."

Opera is over twice as long as the publication's stand-in statistic, and it traveled tens of thousands of nautical miles, expelling enormous amounts of planet-warming gases into the air.

According to Fortune, the total annual carbon dioxide pollution from the largest 300 yachts is around 285,000 tons, and that doesn't account for the thousands of other yachts also releasing tons of polluting gases and substances each year.

Meanwhile, the average annual emissions of an American person total around 16 tons, per Perch Energy. Yachts are one of the most planet-damaging ways to travel in terms of per-person carbon emissions, alongside private jets.

As these floating mansions sail across the ocean, they also disturb fragile marine ecosystems through noise, light, and water pollution.

Some ship designers are implementing more sustainable features into their yachts, like hybrid propulsion, solar panels, and lighter, greener materials.

Still, even with eco-friendlier features, superyachts are far from sustainable, and one expert described their massive environmental impact as "indefensible."

