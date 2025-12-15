Microsoft OpenAI exec makes bold claims about Elon Musk and Sam Altman: 'Superhuman capabilities to bend reality'

"Somehow he sort of mostly manages to pull off what appears to be impossible."

OpenAI is building artificial intelligence data centers faster than any other company in the industry, according to Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, who made some bold claims about tech giants Elon Musk's and Sam Altman's AI expansion efforts.

According to Fortune, Suleyman spoke about OpenAI CEO Altman and xAI founder Musk in an interview with Bloomberg as tech companies race to build massive AI systems. Those systems not only rely on enormous computing power but are also already shaping how products, services, and energy use affect everyday consumers.

Suleyman reportedly remains in regular contact with Altman, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, and Google DeepMind chief executive Demis Hassabis. Suleyman described Altman as "courageous" and said OpenAI is building AI data centers faster than any other company.

Suleyman also weighed in on Musk, an OpenAI co-founder who later split from the company and launched xAI. According to Fortune, Suleyman said Musk has a track record of pulling off projects that initially seem impossible, referencing Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

"He's kind of got superhuman capabilities to bend reality to his will and has, you know, pretty incredible track record," Suleyman said. "And somehow he sort of mostly manages to pull off what appears to be impossible." Suleyman said that while Musk operates with a different set of values, he appreciates that Musk speaks his mind.

Musk has also fueled attention with claims of his own about Tesla's electric vehicles. Musk said the company is advancing toward artificial general intelligence and claimed the AGI-run car has a mind of its own. That advance is coming at a time when there is an increasing demand for EVs, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.





These comments come as scrutiny grows around the real-world costs of AI expansion. Researchers and industry veterans have warned that Big Tech's current AI spending spree is unlike previous tech booms, with companies spending massive amounts of money on data centers that require huge amounts of resources.

As leaders make increasingly ambitious AI strides, a good way to get involved in the conversation is to talk with family and friends about the effects of these tech and energy transitions on the environment as well as on communities.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.