Apparel brand On launches brilliant new trade-in program: 'Our goal is to extend the life of our products'



Outdoor activities can sometimes require specific gear from shoes to clothing. That can create a financial barrier to participation.

Onward by On is working to close that gap by allowing shoppers to buy high-quality used items for reduced prices.

Meanwhile, those who own On-branded products can exchange their gently used gear for gift cards.

How does Onward by On's program work?

Onward's trade-in program is super easy and convenient. Get your eligible gear together (used, but in good condition), and submit a form online. You'll then get a shipping label in your email.

Then, you just pack up the items and mail them off. They'll go back to Onward and be inspected. If they pass, you'll receive a gift card to go toward used gear from Onward or new gear from on-running.com.

Meanwhile, your old gear will be listed for sale by Onward. If it happens to be in unsellable condition, the company will either donate the items or make sure they go to recycling.

Why should I use Onward by On?

Onward's program is a great way to save money on things like shoes and outdoor athletic wear without breaking the bank. It's also a highly sustainable policy that cuts down on waste.



According to a BBC article from 2020, 23 billion pairs of shoes are produced every year. Vivobarefoot research estimated that 22 billion pairs were thrown away in 2020.



Circular spoke to journalist and author Tansy E. Hoskins, who cited academic research that found only 5% of shoes get recycled.



Shopping secondhand lowers that impact by saving perfectly usable items from going to landfills. This means fewer items will take centuries to break down and release planet-warming gases and other pollutants as they do.

As On's website states, "Our goal is to extend the life of our products and encourage circularity across the footwear and apparel industry. It's time to think beyond first-hand gear.

Are there similar programs to Onward by On?

Lots of companies are finding sustainable business practices to be good for consumers and their own bottom lines.

Crocs has a takeback program in its early stages in several states. You can take your gently used shoes in to be donated to Soles4Souls. And if they're beyond use, Crocs will work on incorporating them into its in-progress recycling program.

Best Buy offers a trade-in calculator that lets you see how much in-store credit you can receive for your old electronics. The program is great to make a little cash and cut down on e-waste, which the United Nations says is the fastest-growing waste stream.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.