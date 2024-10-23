Community furious after corporation sneakily bulldozes forest for waterpark development: 'An absolutely shameful act'

Greed is always disappointing, to say the least.

There is drama in Toronto after locals have discovered what's going on inside the walls built around Ontario Place.

New photos and videos reveal that a formerly lush green space open to the public has been cleared out to make way for Therme Canada — a family-friendly wellness facility and waterpark.

Hundreds of mature and healthy trees suffered a grave fate during the demolition. The habitat should have been protected under Ontario law, but the construction was bestowed an exemption by Premier Doug Ford, who made a deal to pave paradise.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

An article on BlogTO shared several sources and reactions from social media posts. A Reddit post spread the word via Ontario Place For All with a video clearly showing trees being torn down on Ontario Place's West Island, inviting people to meet and join in protest.

Spadina–Fort York Member of Provincial Parliament Chris Glover (@chrisgloverndp) posted a video on X to express his disapproval of the project.

Trees are coming down at Ontario Place. This is absolutely shameful & a crime against future generations.



This is a forest & public parkland in downtown Toronto being destroyed for a private mega spa.



This destruction is being subsidized with $1.5 billion tax dollars.#ONpoli pic.twitter.com/Li1Ok8nd74 — Chris Glover (@chrisgloverndp) October 3, 2024

"This was a forest in downtown Toronto with 190 bird species, with all kinds of wildlife. … It was parkland for the people of Ontario," he said in the clip. "It's being devastated to build an Austrian mega spa, and we the taxpayers are actually paying for this devastation and handing this mega spa $1.5 billion of our tax dollars. It's an absolutely shameful act."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Another video on X from Jon Clement (@jonclement), tagging Ontario Place for All (@ONPlace4All), reveals birds circling their destroyed home in distress.

Distressed birds circling the forest destruction at Ontario Place @ONPlace4All pic.twitter.com/KwpXs4xaY5 — jonclement (@jonclement) October 3, 2024

Dr. Helen Stopps, an assistant professor of architectural science at Toronto Metropolitan University, shared before and after aerial maps of the drastic landscape change over the last few months. What was once a thriving, beautiful forest is now gone.

"These trees, essential for local wildlife habitats and the mental and physical well-being of residents, have been cleared due to political decisions prioritizing profit over community health and environmental sustainability," Stopps wrote.

Greed is always disappointing, to say the least — even more so when it's on your dime without your approval. Voting for candidates who share your views on the climate is just as important as it is to hold them accountable.

Take local action to improve your community and meet other people who care as much as you do. Initiate mindful discussions with friends and family to bring more people into the fold for a cleaner and greener future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.