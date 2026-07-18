After 21 years, Oklahoma poultry pollution case ends in nearly $44 million settlement

"Every company has now made enforceable commitments with clear deadlines."

A $44 million settlement is set to end Oklahoma's two-decade-plus fight over poultry-related pollution in the Illinois River Watershed.

State officials say the settlement package from a collection of liable companies is aimed at cleanup, oversight, and tighter pollution controls.

What happened?

Oklahoma's Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, said Monday that the state had secured a nearly $44 million settlement with six poultry companies, resolving longstanding pollution claims in the Illinois River Watershed, per FOX23.

The lawsuit was filed back in 2005 against Tyson Foods, Cargill, George's, Peterson Farms, Cal-Maine, and Simmons Foods. The statement alleged that phosphorus runoff linked to poultry litter had polluted the watershed, KOKH reported.

A federal judge ruled in December 2025 that the companies were responsible for decades of pollution related to their chicken operations. And an earlier, narrower settlement involving only four of the companies was rejected this past spring.

Drummond told KOKH that the revised agreement better satisfies the court's concerns. He explained that "When the court asked us to strengthen the agreement, we went back to work and reached a better result."

He went on to say that, "Every company has now made enforceable commitments with clear deadlines, creating a balanced solution that protects our natural resources while supporting one of Oklahoma's most important industries."

Why does it matter?

For Oklahoma, the Illinois River Watershed is both a major natural asset and a popular recreation area, making phosphorus contamination especially damaging.

Excess phosphorus in rivers and lakes can spur algae growth and upset aquatic ecosystems. That can harm fish and wildlife, reduce boating and fishing opportunities, and create problems for nearby communities and businesses that depend on healthy waterways for tourism and overall quality of life.

Supporters of the settlement say it is designed to limit environmental damage while bringing more certainty to an important regional industry. Poultry production is a major part of the local economy, and the extended court fight left both growers and residents waiting for a clearer outcome.

Drummond explained that the settlement "protects Oklahoma's water, provides certainty for our poultry industry, and shows that difficult problems can be solved through persistence and good-faith negotiation."

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