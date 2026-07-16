As heat strains Oklahoma power bill budgets, several utility aid programs are stepping in

Summer heat is driving up electricity use across Oklahoma's Green Country, leaving many households with steeper power bills as they try to keep their homes cool and safe.

Households worried about disconnection notices or the cost of running air conditioning have several places to turn for help, including LIHEAP's Summer Cooling Program, which began July 14.

What's happening?

As air conditioners run longer in the Tulsa area, KJRH 2 News Oklahoma has highlighted several sources of summer utility aid, including LIHEAP, 211 of Eastern Oklahoma, Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, the Salvation Army, Helping Hands Ministry, and Oklahoma Veterans United's Operation Cool Down.

The station says LIHEAP — the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program — can help with household energy expenses year-round when federal funding is available. Applications for the Summer Cooling Program opened July 14, and the review process can take up to 60 days. Whether someone qualifies depends on income, household size, and the name attached to the utility bill.

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Each organization sets its own rules for assistance. Helping Hands Ministry requires a cutoff notice for utility aid; Catholic Charities operates by appointment after an online application; and the Salvation Army limits support to eligible residents of greater Tulsa who have not received its help within the past two years. People facing an urgent, life-threatening situation can call 405-522-5050 for faster utility assistance.

Why does it matter?

Programs like LIHEAP can ease the immediate financial strain of running an air conditioner during dangerous temperatures and help prevent service shutoffs. Even a single paid bill or a manageable payment plan can help families avoid late fees, reconnection charges, or other emergency costs that can pile up quickly.

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What can I do?

One place to begin is 211 of Eastern Oklahoma, which connects people with help for utility bills, rent, and mortgages, as well as resources for veterans, tribal members, and residents with medical disabilities. People can also apply for LIHEAP through OKDHSLive, call Catholic Charities at 918-508-7160 for emergency support, or see whether they qualify for Operation Cool Down's air-conditioner program.

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Customers of Public Service Company of Oklahoma or the City of Tulsa can also ask about payment arrangements that may make summer bills easier to handle and reduce the risk of disconnection. Those options may not eliminate the balance, but they can create some breathing room during the hottest part of the season.

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