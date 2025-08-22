Officials propose strict ban on common industrial practice: 'My goal is to try to stop that at all costs'

Democratic leaders in Ohio are moving to safeguard some of the state's most treasured natural spaces. A new bill, introduced this month, aims to stop companies from drilling for oil and gas beneath state parks and Lake Erie, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

State Representatives Tristan Rader and Christine Cockley introduced Ohio House Bill 399, which would block the Ohio Department of Natural Resources from granting permits in these areas. While federal law already bans drilling in the Great Lakes, Rader explained that Ohio should have its own protections in place.

"Protecting our environment is just a critically important thing," he told the Ohio Capital Journal. Concerned about the potential expansion of drilling into state parks, he added, "My goal is to try to stop that at all costs."

Ohio's state parks welcome millions of visitors every year for hiking, camping, fishing, and time outdoors. Drilling beneath them could threaten ecosystems, drinking water, and recreation.

Lake Erie alone supplies water to more than 11 million people. Outlawing drilling protects not only community health but also the state's tourism economy.

Industry leaders say drilling under the lake is not very intriguing. "We have not seen much interest from our members over the years to explore Lake Erie," said Ohio Oil and Gas Association president Rob Brundrett, per the Ohio Capital Journal. But advocates argue that waiting until there is interest could be too late.

At the same time, critics say the bill would reduce state revenue, depriving it of over $30 million in drilling royalties. Lawmakers are considering ways to offset the lost revenue while keeping parks protected.

If passed, the bill could inspire other states to establish their own safeguards for federally protected waters and public lands. For Ohioans, it's a reminder that these shared spaces belong to everyone — and that preserving them now means future generations can continue to enjoy them.

Protecting Ohio's parks and waterways is an issue that resonates beyond politics. "I think there are some folks on both sides of the aisle that think this is actually pretty important," Rader told the Ohio Capital Journal — a reminder that safe water and public spaces appeal to everyone.

