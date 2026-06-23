Octopus Energy reaches $11.3 billion milestone as renewable portfolio grows

The projects generate enough electricity each year to serve more than 2.8 million homes.

Following a new European mandate, Octopus Energy Generation said its clean energy holdings now total 8.5 billion British pounds ($11.3 billion) in assets under management and 5.7 gigawatts of renewable capacity.

Renewable Energy Magazine reported the news, noting that funding is shifting toward wind, solar, and battery projects amid the broader shift to cleaner power.

What happened?

Across 21 countries, the company oversees over 400 green energy sites. Including solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, and battery storage, those projects generate enough electricity each year to serve more than 2.8 million homes.

The expansion was helped by Octopus' new role managing Renewable Power Capital's European portfolio. That adds 1 gigawatt of assets already operating or under construction, along with a much larger pipeline of projects still in development across Europe.

Octopus said its clean energy deal activity rose 40% from a year earlier, with 930 million British pounds ($1.2 billion) deployed over the last six months.

Why does it matter?

When companies invest in renewables and storage, they support infrastructure that can curb pollution and make power systems more resilient.

Renewable generation can also reduce dependence on fuel sources with volatile prices. Battery storage, meanwhile, makes it easier to use solar and wind power when demand is high.

The transition is creating room for investment, innovation, and economic resilience in the United States and beyond, too.

What are people saying?

Renewable Energy Magazine quoted Alex Brierley, a leader on Octopus Energy Generation's fund management team, who described the achievement as "a major milestone for us."

"Investors are increasingly looking for simple, scalable ways to support this shift — and we're focused on making that possible," he said. "We're helping connect capital with the infrastructure needed to deliver a cleaner, more secure, and affordable energy system for everyone.

"We've grown rapidly in the past year, and with significant opportunities ahead, there's much more to come."

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