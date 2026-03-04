NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces $38M investment to improve HVACs in public housing: 'Hundreds ... [now] can heat their homes reliably'

"One step at a time to a more equitable and efficient NYC."

Residents living in public housing in New York City may soon have more efficient heating in their homes.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a plan to deliver heat pumps to the New York City Housing Authority's Beach 41st Street Houses in Edgemere, Queens, according to the mayor's office.

The upgrades are part of the Clean Heat for All initiative. Officials said more than 700 homes are expected to benefit from the $38.4 million investment.

"It means hundreds of working-class New Yorkers in the Rockaways can heat their homes reliably while we cut emissions at the same time," Mamdani said. "This is what it looks like when we understand that the fight for a livable planet and livable housing are in fact one and the same."

Upgrading to a more efficient HVAC system can help lower energy bills. Heat pumps are two to three times more efficient than systems that rely on fossil fuels, per Rewiring America.

With the Clean Heat for All initiative, even more New Yorkers could have upgraded HVACs installed over the next few years. Per the news release, the goal is to provide efficient heating for more than 10,000 NYCHA apartments by 2030.

According to the International Energy Agency, heating in buildings accounts for 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Switching to heat pumps can also reduce air pollution and improve air quality.

On Facebook, hundreds of New Yorkers reacted to Mamdani's efficient heating investment. Many residents were pleased by the news.

"Good work!" one commenter said.

"Well done," another commenter wrote. "One step at a time to a more equitable and efficient NYC."

