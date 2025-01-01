US government makes major announcement about the future of domestic energy — here's why you should care

"This is a success story that we might not have seen a few years back."

American nuclear power is poised for a comeback that could create thousands of jobs and help tackle rising energy costs, according to the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy.

When Paul Terek hung up his track shoes after competing in the 2004 Olympics, he found a new career at California's Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. In 2016, he and 1,300 coworkers learned the plant would close in 2024.

But something unexpected happened: The plant stayed open, thanks to local support and federal clean energy programs.

The U.S. wants more success stories like Diablo Canyon. The Department of Energy announced plans to add 35 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2035, ramping up to 15 gigawatts yearly by 2040. This matches last year's international pledge to triple nuclear power globally by 2050.

This shift could bring good news for your wallet and your neighborhood. Nuclear plants create long-term local jobs, steady energy prices, and reliable power that works rain or shine. They're also America's biggest clean power source, stopping 470 million metric tons of pollution annually, the equivalent of taking 100 million cars off the road, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The plan isn't starting from scratch.

Many current nuclear sites could host up to 60 gigawatts of new reactors. Former coal plant locations could add even more capacity, putting skilled energy workers back to work in their communities. New smaller reactor designs need less upfront money to build, making them more practical for many areas.

"This is a success story that we might not have seen a few years back when nuclear power plants were closing due to the economics," notes the Office of Nuclear Energy.

"Now, plants like these are looking to extend operations, retired reactors are in the process of restarting, and new reactors are inching closer to deployment thanks to the historic investments and tax incentives provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act."

For Terek, it means keeping his job helping power California homes and businesses cleanly. For communities nationwide, it means new opportunities for clean, affordable energy and good-paying jobs.

