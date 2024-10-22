Government greenlights plan to stockpile food staple decades after shutting down activity: 'Being prepared for the unthinkable'

The Norwegian government greenlit a plan over the summer to begin stockpiling grain for the first time since shutting down its storage sites decades ago, citing the effects of warming global temperatures as one of the key reasons why.

The Associated Press reported the news in June, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 (which disrupted the global grain trade) were other factors that went into Norway's official approval to store grain after halting the practice in 2003.

Agriculture and food minister Geir Pollestad, finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, and a quartet of unnamed companies signed an agreement to stockpile 30,000 tons of grain in 2024 and 2025. The Scandinavian country of 5.6 million aims to have more contracts in place to support its goal of storing 82,500 tons of grain by 2030.

While Norway is rich in oil and famously home to the world's seed vault, as the AP noted, it depends heavily on agricultural imports because of its cold winters and shorter growing season, per the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service.

Moreover, rising global temperatures have created new challenges for farmers worldwide, including more frequent and intense droughts and other extreme weather.

Scientific breakthroughs suggest that more climate-resilient crops could be on the way. However, Bayer's 2024 Farmer Voice survey, which polled farmers from eight countries, found that more than 60% of farmers reported losses associated with adverse weather over the past two to three years, and 75% revealed they are worried about the impacts of a changing climate.

According to the report, the storage comes with a notable price tag. In 2023, Norway estimated that it would spend around $6 million per year on grain storage. However, officials believe the plan will allow the country to feed its population for three months if needed.

"The building up of a contingency stock of food grains is about being prepared for the unthinkable," Pollestad told the AP.

"There should be an extra level of security in the event of major disruptions in the international trade systems or failure of national production," added Slagsvold Vedum. "This is an important part of the government's work to strengthen national preparedness."

