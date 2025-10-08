Survey reveals longstanding industry where more than quarter of employees want to quit: 'They need to be supported'

A revealing new survey has unveiled the extent of the discontent felt by oil and gas workers in the North Sea.

The Independent reported that a survey of over 400 workers found that 27% were actively looking to leave the industry. Just over half of the respondents reported that conditions had worsened over the last five years. A mere 16% reported being happy in their jobs.

Platform, the organization that conducted the survey, noted that the leading causes of unhappiness were poor treatment, job insecurity, lack of safety concerns, and wages that haven't kept pace with inflation.

One worker told them: "Salaries have declined and been stagnant for over a decade. … Staff have taken the brunt of this."

The organization recorded that 71% of respondents were open to working in a new industry, with 9% looking to retire. Platform, a climate justice charity, also noted that the overwhelming majority did not think the government was doing nearly enough to facilitate a career pivot for oil and gas workers.

North Sea oil production has declined sharply since its heyday at the turn of the millennium. In 1999, the area produced the equivalent of 4.4 million barrels of oil daily, but it's now just over 1 million. That number is projected to plummet further by the end of the decade and will peter out almost entirely by mid-century, per Reuters.

Despite external pressure and calls from opposition parties to increase production, there's just not much easily accessible oil left to extract.

"Geology will remain the bigger constraint" was the verdict of Dr. Mark Ireland in an article for The Conversation.

Fortunately, the North Sea has strong potential for wind power. Scotland already produced more renewable energy than it could use in 2022 and is expanding its capacity. While it remains to be seen if the United Kingdom's broader clean energy ambitions will be realized, it is possible with sufficient political will.

Ruby Earle, Platform's worker transition lead, said those workers were ideally suited to move into the clean energy sector if they were just given the proper support.

She said: "It is oil and gas workers who have the skills and talent to build our energy future. But they need to be supported to do so. Instead of warm words from politicians, we need tangible action now."

