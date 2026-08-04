North Carolina woman says a $400 HOA bill led to foreclosure, and her home sold for just $49,000

"I want to make sure I educate other people."

A North Carolina woman said a relatively small homeowners association debt spiraled into the loss of her family home.

What happened?

According to WSOC-TV, Union County resident Taylor Sanders said a $400 HOA charge set off foreclosure action, displaced her children, and ended in a sale price she still finds shocking.

Sanders noted the ordeal began in 2020, when a missed HOA payment prompted the association to file a lien and pursue foreclosure while she was trying to resolve the issue.

The HOA claimed it mailed several notices about the debt, though Sanders said she did not receive them. She later got a $1,200 bill and notice that the association was pursuing foreclosure.

WSOC-TV later obtained county records showing that the 3,300-square-foot home changed hands for just $49,000 shortly after the foreclosure. Five months later, county records show the home sold again for $850,000, suggesting a huge gain for the later seller.

She said the fallout was severe for her household and especially painful for her children.

Why does it matter?

Even relatively small HOA disputes can carry major financial consequences because associations may place liens, levy fines, and, in some cases, push a homeowner into foreclosure.

Losing a home over disputed notices or escalating fees can affect family stability, savings, and mental health.

HOAs also have a reputation for preventing homeowners from making money-saving alterations at home, such as putting up a washing line, adding EV charging technology, installing solar panels, or swapping a monoculture lawn for a native plant yard. This can prevent residents from cutting costs in the long run and making lifestyle changes that benefit the environment.

While this can be frustrating, there are ways to work with HOAs to change rules that will benefit individual households and the community at large.

What's being done?

Sanders said she is speaking publicly in hopes that other homeowners will better understand their rights and avoid a similar experience.

As she told WSOC-TV, "I want to make sure I educate other people. I want to make sure they know about it. I want them to know their rights."

Backyard Garden Lover pointed to a Realtor.com report that noted Georgia has passed the Georgia Property Owners' Bill of Rights Act, which is meant to provide added protections in foreclosure cases.

The law will not be fully in effect until January 2027 and is expected to curb some fees and fines while setting clearer standards for official notices and letters. This could make it more difficult for organizations to force people out of their homes because of minor infractions.

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