After years of waiting, 2,600 North Carolina residents settle PFAS lawsuit out of court

"I've always said I wanted to see it settled before I died."

After years of waiting, more than 2,600 North Carolina residents are set to resolve a major pollution lawsuit without ever reaching a full trial. Their case against chemical manufacturer Chemours over PFAS contamination near the Fayetteville Works facility will instead be settled out of court.

What happened?

According to Star News Online, via AOL, the settlement came just before the first six plaintiffs were scheduled to go to trial.

The residents had claimed that PFAS linked to Chemours' Fayetteville Works plant damaged their property and interfered with their ability to use and enjoy their homes and land.

Why does it matter?

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they can remain in water, soil, and the human body for a very long time. Exposure to some PFAS has been linked to serious health concerns, and contamination can disrupt daily life even before any medical issue becomes apparent.

For families living near an industrial facility, that can mean worrying about public drinking water systems, avoiding the use of private wells, questioning whether a yard is safe for children and pets, and wondering what contamination could mean for a home's value. Those burdens often fall on residents and the community rather than the companies tied to the pollution.

When a plant's emissions or waste-management decisions create lasting contamination, ordinary people are often left to cope with the stress, uncertainty, health issues, and financial consequences.

What's being done?

While terms of the settlement were not disclosed, the agreement showed that the legal system can be an effective way to hold polluters accountable. Legal action can put pressure on companies to address contamination claims and can help residents recover at least some of the costs associated with damaged property and disrupted lives.

Greater awareness of the serious challenges posed by PFAS contamination has prompted increased monitoring, enhanced public scrutiny, and led to stronger demands for cleanup in affected areas across the country.

For some of those directly involved in the South Carolina PFAS litigation, the settlement agreement represented justice and accountability they feared they might not experience in their lifetime.

"I've always said I wanted to see it settled before I died," Mike Watters, co-founder of a local group advocating for the rights of residents and part of the litigation against Chemours, told The Fayetteville Observer.

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