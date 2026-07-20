North Carolina rescue needs $8,000 to save neglected puppy as donations dry up

"Additional diagnostics revealed that Moxie has bones in her stomach that require emergency surgery."

A North Carolina dog rescue is fighting to save a seriously ill puppy after its owner surrendered her to a veterinary hospital.

When Moxie, the 7-month-old hound mix, was brought in for care, the total cost of addressing her medical needs was projected to total roughly $8,000. Now, one nonprofit, Perfectly Imperfect Pups, is crowdfunding this money to help her survive.

What happened?

After Moxie was surrendered, Perfectly Imperfect Pups took her in and learned that the puppy's medical problems were more serious than expected, and could cost up to $8,000 to address.

The nonprofit, which specializes in critically ill and special-needs dogs, is now trying to raise enough money to cover the care keeping her alive.

According to the crowdfunding page for Moxie, "She arrived severely emaciated, dehydrated, covered in demodectic mange, and battling multiple intestinal parasites."

The group went on to explain that "additional diagnostics revealed that Moxie has bones in her stomach that require emergency surgery. Even more devastating, she is bleeding into her gastrointestinal tract, leaving her with a critically low red blood cell count. Her anemia is so severe that she cannot safely undergo surgery until she first receives a blood transfusion."

Even with an expected recovery, Moxie's case has become a financial jolt for the organization. CBS 17 reported that donations have fallen steeply over the last year while Perfectly Imperfect Pups continues caring for 45 high-needs dogs, including some that are blind, deaf, or use wheelchairs.

Why does it matter?

Emergency veterinary care can be costly for any household, and for rescue groups caring for dozens of animals, a single crisis can place significant strain on an already limited budget. When donations decline, nonprofits may be forced into impossible decisions about how many animals they can take in and how much ongoing care they can continue to provide.

Rescue organizations often take in animals that municipal shelters or traditional adoption groups are not equipped to handle, especially those with severe medical conditions or disabilities. Without that support, more neglected or medically fragile animals may go without treatment.

Cases involving anemia, swallowed objects, and delayed medical attention can quickly become life-threatening, turning what might have been a manageable condition into a major emergency.

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