North Carolina Democrats push Duke to make its data center cost pledge legally binding

The core question remains unanswered: Who should cover the costs tied to huge new power demand?

North Carolina lawmakers are asking the state's largest utility company to formalize commitments shielding households from taking on any additional costs related to the data center boom.

A White House-backed commitment signed by Duke Energy says households should not absorb the costs of the data center boom. Top Democrats in North Carolina are now trying to make that promise legally enforceable.

What's happening?

According to Axios, Gov. Josh Stein and Attorney General Jeff Jackson are escalating pressure on Duke Energy while the utility negotiates electricity rates before the N.C. Utilities Commission. The fight is over whether data centers and other fast-growing, high-demand customers will pay the costs they create instead of shifting them to residential users.

Duke recently agreed to a settlement that would lower its proposed residential rate increase from 18% to about 9.5%. But critics say the core question remains unanswered: Who should cover the costs tied to huge new power demand?

Stein and Jackson say the settlement still does not create new binding rules for large-load customers like data centers. Duke says it is already developing protections for other customers and expects this category of user to grow significantly.

Why does it matter?

If the costs of serving massive new power users are not clearly assigned, everyday customers could end up paying the price through higher electricity bills.

That concern is becoming more urgent as data centers expand. At the same time, rapid development is raising concerns about higher household energy costs.

North Carolina is a fast-growing state where new industrial demand is arriving even as families are already sensitive to utility increases.

What's being done?

One idea at the center of the debate is a legally binding "large load tariff," a rule that would require data centers and other major power users to cover their own costs when they drive new grid investments.

That would give regulators and the public something firmer than a voluntary pledge.

While Duke says it is already working toward that kind of protection, the Utilities Commission's ongoing rate case will help determine whether those protections stay broad commitments or become formal requirements.

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