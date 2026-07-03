'This used to be money': Behavioral scientist's tricks for surviving No-Buy July

For households trying to stretch each paycheck further, a reset like this can produce meaningful savings.

After a stretch of impulse buys, overflowing closets, and one too many "treat yourself" purchases, a no-spend month can function as a practical money reset.

Whether someone is taking on No-Spend January or trying a midyear No-Buy July this month, the idea is simple: reduce unnecessary purchases and put more money toward goals that matter more.

What's happening?

In a piece for Morningstar, behavioral scientist Danielle Labotka said the holidays left personal finances feeling harder to control, which led to starting No-Spend January.

For that month, the goal was to buy only essentials and use the experience to reset everyday spending habits.

It is common for people to struggle with overspending. The author explained there is a reason for that behavior, pointing to hyperbolic discounting — a cognitive bias that makes immediate rewards feel more compelling than bigger benefits later on.

Money worries can intensify that tendency, since buying something may briefly create a sense of control, Labotka explained.

That pattern can become expensive in a hurry, particularly when social media, marketing emails, and even store layouts are built to encourage impulse purchases.

Taking a break from those habits, even for a short time, can help shift attention away from spending and back toward priorities like retirement, travel, or home repairs, Labotka noted.

One of the best tips shared in the article: "Look at your belongings and say, 'This used to be money.' One of my colleagues says this worked for her. Before she'd buy something, she pictured seeing it in her house and recited that sentence. It was a game-changer."

Why does it matter?

For households trying to stretch each paycheck further, a reset like this can produce meaningful savings.

It can also highlight how quickly many of those purchases become clutter.

A no-spend challenge may show just how often shopping is about a fast dopamine hit rather than a real need or something that will actually be used.

What can I do?

One of the first suggestions from the behavioral scientist was to define savings goals clearly.

Putting in writing what you are saving for — whether that is retirement, a vacation, home upgrades, or a charitable donation — can make it easier to push past smaller temptations in the moment.

The next move Labotka noted is to examine the budget by comparing monthly income with expenses and seeing whether any existing surplus can be shifted automatically into savings.

That approach can be especially useful because money that never lingers in a checking account is less likely to be spent.

The author also recommended making shopping a little less convenient. Options include removing Apple Pay or Google Pay from a phone, using cash so purchases feel more tangible, or avoiding stores that typically trigger spending along the usual route home.

Labotka noted that spending scratches the itch of doing or having something new. The author noted that doing something out of the ordinary — like browsing at the local library and checking out new books; setting up a clothing swap with friends or neighbors; or trying a "dopamine site" that recreates the feeling of online shopping without charging a card — can also help.

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