Nissan recalls select 2025 Sentras in the US over driveshaft fault, power loss, and rollaway risk

It could also move forward or backward after the transmission is shifted into park.

Certain 2025 Nissan Sentras are being recalled in the U.S. after the automaker discovered a defect that could cause transmission fluid to leak, resulting in a loss of power or, in some cases, allowing the vehicle to roll forward or backward even after it has been shifted into park.

What happened?

According to Autoevolution, Nissan is recalling a limited number of 2025 Sentra sedans after finding that some left-side driveshafts may have been installed improperly.

If the driveshaft is not fully seated in its assembly, it can cause a transmission fluid leak and show up as hesitation or jerking.

Nissan said the problem can create additional safety concerns beyond those drivability symptoms. The company warned that the vehicle could unexpectedly lose motive power, and it could also move forward or backward after the transmission is shifted into park.

The affected vehicles were built in Mexico from Sept. 11, 2025, to Sept. 13, 2025. Nissan traced the issue to a production tooling error via the supplier GKN Automotive's Mexican subsidiary, Autoevolution reported.

The automaker's investigation began last year after a warranty report mentioned both a check engine light and a reduced-power warning related to the CVT. Nissan North America said it has since connected the condition to 13 warranty claims, three technical reports, and two customer complaints.

What's being done?

According to Autoevolution, Nissan has instructed dealers to inspect the left-hand driveshaft assembly at no cost to customers. If it is not installed properly, the repair will include replacing both the driveshaft and the CVT assembly. The estimated repairs are expected to take over 10 hours.

Nissan said that drivers who may be affected will be notified by August 5, 2026. If you're concerned you may be driving a car impacted by the recall, you can search your vehicle's VIN number on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

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