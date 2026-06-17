Customer charged $2,563 for 8-cent electrical tape in Nissan lease buyout scheme, investigators say

The investigation has already led to more than $1 million in penalties against 15 dealerships.

In theory, purchasing a leased vehicle at the end of the term should be simple because the contract already states the buyout amount.

New York investigators say some Nissan dealers instead added unauthorized charges, turning a standard lease buyout into an expensive surprise.

In one case, that included a $2,563 charge for electrical tape worth only 8 cents.

What happened?

The state's investigation concluded that several Nissan dealerships added charges beyond the agreed lease-end price, including hidden fees and dubious repair bills, AutoBlog reported.

After reviewing almost 10,000 lease buyouts, the New York Attorney General's office found improper charges in more than 3,000 transactions. The investigation has already led to more than $1 million in penalties against 15 dealerships.

Customers have already received more than $4.5 million back, with over 3,100 people refunded so far. That amount is expected to increase because Nissan Motor Acceptance Company, or NMAC, is still auditing dealerships statewide through 2026.

The examples cited by investigators ranged from extreme markups to charges that should not have appeared at all.

A customer was billed roughly $3,200 for recall work, even though federal rules require recall repairs to be free.

In another case, dealership records valued electrical tape at 8 cents, yet the buyer was charged $2,563 for it.

Some supposed Certified Pre-Owned repairs were little more than a quick hose-down and still cost more than $2,500.

Why does it matter?

This kind of fee-padding affects consumers when they are trying to keep a vehicle they already rely on for work, school, errands, and family responsibilities.

What makes the issue especially troubling is that lease buyouts are supposed to have a clear price from the start. That predictability vanishes when dealers slip in vague line items, hide markups inside otherwise legitimate charges, or bill customers for work that should cost nothing.

If a customer financed those inflated costs, they could also end up paying interest on charges that should never have been included in the first place, making an already expensive vehicle even more costly over time.

The case also points to a broader issue across the auto industry. Junk fees and unexplained add-ons can quietly drain consumers' budgets while making it harder to compare prices or make informed decisions.

What's being done?

Affected customers do not have to submit claims; NMAC is conducting a statewide dealer audit and issuing refunds automatically.

According to the state, those payments should also cover interest incurred by buyers who financed the improper charges.

The audit creates a way to identify additional overcharges and return money that customers may not even realize they lost.

For customers who assumed a lease buyout price was fixed, New York's findings suggest some dealerships treated that number more like a starting point.

With audits continuing through 2026, more drivers may soon discover that those extra charges were never legitimate to begin with.

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