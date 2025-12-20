Officials challenge news organization's decision to publicize 'misinformation': 'I find it unconscionable'

News Corp has faced several accusations of greenwashing in recent years.

A major corporation that owns several Australian news outlets faced backlash after being accused of knowingly giving a platform to climate science deniers.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, Michael Miller, News Corp Australia's executive chair, defended the company during an Australian Senate inquiry over allegations of "spreading misinformation" about the climate and energy.

Miller said News Corp Australia's news outlets did not coordinate to feature climate science skeptics. However, at least one News Corp employee accused the company of wrongdoing.

Emily Townsend, a commercial finance manager at News Corp, sent an email to staff claiming that the company lied in its reports about the 2019 and 2020 Black Summer bushfires.

"I find it unconscionable to continue working for this company, knowing I am contributing to the spread of climate change denial and lies," Townsend alleged.

Miller pushed back against Townsend's remarks, asserting that News Corp outlets mentioned climate change in 12% of over 3,300 published stories about the bushfires.

Why is media greenwashing important?

News Corp has faced several accusations of greenwashing in recent years.

According to the United Nations, greenwashing includes the promotion of false solutions to the climate crisis by misleading the public. Inaccurate information undermines efforts to reduce pollution and mitigate rising temperatures.

Other major corporations have also made headlines over deceiving environmental claims.

Recently, two Canadian energy companies were accused of misleading investors regarding their net-zero commitments.

In Europe, 42% of green claims were found to be exaggerated or deceptive, according to the Harvard Business Review.

However, Harvard researchers found that businesses that engage in greenwashing have lower customer satisfaction scores, signaling reduced consumer trust.

What's being done about greenwashing?

More than one-third of shoppers worldwide are willing to pay more for planet-friendly products, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Pushing officials for stricter legislation and protections can help reduce greenwashing in the media and across corporations.

By educating yourself about greenwashing, you'll learn how to avoid products and brands that may harm the planet or engage in unsustainable practices.

For example, product certifications from companies like Fair Trade can help you spot greenwashing and determine if an item is genuinely eco-friendly and sustainable.

