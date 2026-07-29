Newark sues landlords over rent hikes, rats, and raccoons at New Jersey apartments

It gave them 10 days to fix the violations and provide a corrective plan.

Newark, New Jersey, officials are taking a hard line against landlords who allegedly pushed tenants too far.

The city government has now sued over what it says were illegal rent hikes and substandard living conditions at a six-unit apartment building plagued by rats, raccoons, and overflowing trash.

What happened?

NJ.com reported that Newark officials named 380 S 6, LLC, the owner of 378-386 South 6th Street, along with NJ Best Management, LLC, as the property's manager in a 14-page complaint.

The complaint was filed on July 16 in the Essex County Superior Court, per NJ.com.

The lawsuit includes five counts, according to the outlet, focused on alleged breaches of rent-control rules as well as property-maintenance and health-and-safety standards.

While Newark caps annual rent increases at 4%, tenants have reportedly said they were charged hikes of more than 5%.

The city's Law Department had already warned the landlords on July 2 that the rent increases were unlawful. They were given 10 days to fix the violations and provide a corrective plan, but the city later said no response was received, per NJ.com.

As NJ.com noted, the lawsuit was part of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's broader push to protect renters and hold neglectful property owners accountable.

Why does it matter?

Housing costs rising while maintenance problems pile up is a sure sign that tenants are being taken for a ride, regardless of whether those price rises meet legal thresholds.

Problems involving rats, raccoons, and unmanaged trash can also quickly turn into public health concerns, particularly in multiunit buildings.

And while Baraka's "Bad Landlords" initiative suggests the city is trying to build stronger enforcement tools rather than simply respond to a single property, more is clearly needed to protect renters.

People dealing with these issues can also take steps on their own, such as documenting conditions, reviewing local tenant protections, and organizing with neighbors to report concerns.

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