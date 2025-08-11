Government sparks outrage after voting to reverse major ban: 'Shamefully regressive'

Despite warnings from environmental groups, the New Zealand government voted to restore offshore oil and gas exploration.

What's happening?

New offshore oil and gas exploration permits were banned in New Zealand in 2018 with government plans to transition to a carbon-neutral future, per the Guardian. However, the right-wing coalition voted to reverse the ban after a final reading of the Crown Minerals Amendment Bill.

Government leaders said reversing the ban will help with high energy costs as well as energy shortages. Meanwhile, environmental groups said the move will hurt the country's biodiversity and natural resources. Steve Abel, a member of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, called it "shamefully regressive."

The ban reversal followed New Zealand's departure from the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance in June. The international coalition, which includes countries like Denmark and France, aims to phase out fossil fuel use.

Why is the ban reversal important?

Fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas are dirty energy sources that contribute to the overheating of the planet. Nearly 30% of all oil and gas production comes from offshore areas, according to Oceana.

Fossil fuel exploration for offshore drilling sites can have devastating impacts on the environment, including disrupting ecosystems. Oftentimes, fossil fuel companies use seismic testing to find reserves. The noise can echo for miles and harm marine animals that rely on sound for communication and navigation, per the Natural Resources Defense Council.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

There's also the risk of oil spills and gas leaks. In 2024, the city of Huntington Beach, California, received a $5.25 million settlement after thousands of gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean years earlier. Several beaches and harbors were closed, resulting in financial loss for local businesses.

What's being done about offshore oil and gas exploration?

Environmental leaders around the world have spoken out against offshore oil and gas exploration. Representatives for the World Wildlife Foundation said the New Zealand ban reversal will have significant repercussions.

"Communities across Aotearoa are facing yet another bout of severe weather this week, and climate-related disasters are becoming all too frequent — yet Ministers still see fit to push through this egregious legislation," WWF-New Zealand CEO Dr. Kayla Kingdon-Bebb said.

In the United States, several environmental protection groups sued the Trump Administration earlier this year over an executive order to increase offshore oil drilling near Alaska. Prior to the order, millions of acres of open ocean had been protected.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.