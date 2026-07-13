New York sues 3M, DuPont, and others over contamination risks that were hidden for decades

From applying makeup to cooking dinner to buying clothes marketed as stain-resistant, these forever chemicals were in several everyday products.

A new lawsuit from New York accuses several of the chemical industry's biggest companies of selling dangerous PFAS for use in everyday goods while keeping the public in the dark about the hazards for decades.

The reach of the case goes well beyond factory grounds, because PFAS have been used in products people keep in their homes, wear, and cook with every day.

What happened?

According to Reuters, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued 3M, DuPont, Chemours, Corteva, and EIDP, alleging that the companies damaged public health and the environment by selling PFAS for consumer uses even though they allegedly knew the substances were hazardous.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are known as "forever chemicals" because they are highly persistent and do not break down easily. The state alleges that the companies concealed those risks for years as PFAS continued showing up in products such as cosmetics, non-stick pans, and stain-resistant clothing.

Reuters reported that New York is seeking cleanup money, consumer notifications, damages, and fines. The lawsuit adds to the growing legal pressure over PFAS contamination and emphasizes allegations that the companies continued selling the chemicals despite knowing about potential harms.

Why does it matter?

Reuters reported that PFAS have been associated with elevated cholesterol, lower birth weights, and cancers affecting the kidney and testicles.

If companies knowingly sold toxic chemicals for use in household products and failed to warn consumers, the fallout reaches into daily routines many people assumed were safe, from applying makeup to cooking dinner to buying clothes marketed as stain-resistant.

Cleanup costs can fall on taxpayers, while health effects can leave communities grappling with medical uncertainty, contaminated water, and years of mistrust.

What's being done?

New York's lawsuit is aimed at shifting some of that cost back onto the companies accused of creating the problem.

By seeking funding for cleanup and consumer warnings, the state is trying to address both the contamination that already exists and the information gap that may have left residents in the dark.

Broader pressure is also building nationwide as regulators, states, and consumers scrutinize PFAS in water supplies and products more closely. Lawsuits like this can help uncover internal company records, clarify who knew what and when, and push manufacturers toward safer alternatives.

For individuals, this is a good moment to pay closer attention to product claims and ingredient transparency. Reducing reliance on heavily treated stain-resistant or non-stick goods where possible can limit exposure.

New York's lawsuit could help determine not just who pays, but how much honesty consumers can demand.

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