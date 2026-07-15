New York hits hard-to-cancel subscriptions with steep fines, and junk fees may be next

"What it has gotten us is 40 years of deceptive pricing."

Canceling a subscription in New York City may soon become far less frustrating — and far more costly for companies that make the process unnecessarily difficult.

Officials moved on two fronts: One new rule targets subscriptions that are hard to end, and a proposed measure would crack down on so-called junk fees.

What happened?

Beginning Oct. 1, the new rule will apply to recurring services such as gym memberships and streaming platform dues following the Mamdani administration's action against deceptive subscription practices, according to The Guardian.

"People shouldn't have to wait on hold for half an hour or send a certified letter or show up to a store in person in order to cancel," Samuel A.A. Levine, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, told the newspaper.

Under the rule, businesses that do not provide a simple cancellation method could face fines of $525 per subscription along with back fees and other penalties.

Separately, the city wants businesses to present full prices upfront instead of layering on charges later.

If that junk-fee rule survives public comment and a hearing, New York City would become the first U.S. city to adopt such a ban.

Housing rates could show the change clearly, as annual mandatory charges would need to be built into advertised monthly rents.

Why does it matter?

The change could mean fewer surprise charges and clearer understanding for consumers. Automatic renewals and hidden add-on fees can quietly drain household budgets, especially as housing, entertainment, and travel costs remain elevated.

According to a Roosevelt Institute estimate cited by The Guardian, the subscription rule alone could save New Yorkers up to $162.5 million a year.

Levine told The Guardian the current system creates "a scenario where rather than competing on price, companies are competing on their ability to hide the true price. That's the worst kind of incentive."

When apartments are listed without lifestyle or management fees, the advertised price can understate what renters will actually owe, making it tough to compare options and map out monthly costs.

What's being done?

The subscription rule has already been finalized, and city officials say companies should expect aggressive enforcement once it takes effect this fall.

Before the junk-fee rule can move forward, it still has to go through public comment and a hearing.

If it is adopted, it would affect not just city residents but also visitors who face hotel or rental car charges that were not disclosed upfront.

The effort reflects a broader push to make everyday costs more transparent.

"I certainly hope that we can get this rule done by the end of the year," Levine told the newspaper.

On the larger issue, he argued the federal government since the Reagan administration as well as companies had failed to fulfill an obligation to regulate costs. "What it has gotten us is 40 years of deceptive pricing," Levine said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.