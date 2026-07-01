New York's grid says it has a 30.5% cushion to keep lights on — and ACs running this summer

If the grid gets too strained, utilities may need to take emergency steps to stabilize the system.

Ahead of another sweltering summer, New Yorkers got some reassuring news: the operator of the state's electric system expects enough power to be on hand to meet heavy cooling demand.

What's happening?

NYISO, which runs New York's power grid, said summer electricity use could climb as high as 31,578 megawatts, according to News10. That is a little above last year's 31,471-megawatt forecast and may point to greater use of air conditioning and other power-hungry appliances as temperatures climb.

Even with that higher expected peak, the grid operator's latest summer reliability report found reserve levels 30.5% above projected demand, News10 reported. NYISO also said it is planning for possible downstate bottlenecks and cited emergency power-transfer arrangements involving Consolidated Edison and the Long Island Power Authority.

Why does it matter?

A strong capacity margin can mean a lower risk of service disruptions when heat turns dangerous. Reliable electricity helps keep homes cool, preserves refrigerated food and medicine, and supports hospitals, subways, and emergency services.

Summer power demand often surges because air conditioners and fans switch on all at once. If the grid gets too strained, utilities may need to take emergency steps to stabilize the system. A larger cushion lowers the odds of those worst-case scenarios.

Heavy summer demand can also put pressure on electricity prices. A better-prepared grid can help ease some of that strain for households already dealing with expensive utility bills.

What's being done?

The state's summer planning includes forecasting seasonal demand, keeping extra power in reserve, and arranging backup transfer options for areas that may face more risk, especially downstate.

If you want to make your own home more resilient and comfortable, cutting how much energy your cooling system uses can help lower bills during peak summer months. If you're looking for more efficient systems like heat pumps, EnergySage can help connect you with trusted HVAC installers with its free tools.

At a lower price point, Merino makes single-room ultra-efficient HVACs for targeted heating and cooling that can be installed in under an hour. That kind of room-by-room approach may be especially useful if you only need to cool part of your home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.