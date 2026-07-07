New York man posed as crypto 'fin-fluencers' on Telegram, stole $1.4 million, heads to prison

The fraud was built around sham staking offers and paid VIP channels.

A recent report highlighted a federal case in which authorities said a New York man used fake Telegram personas tied to major crypto influencers to collect more than $1.4 million in digital assets before being sentenced to prison.

According to Cybernews, the fraud was built around sham staking offers and paid VIP channels that were presented as part of a real investment community.

What happened?

Prosecutors said Noman Saleem, 39, who lived in Queens and on Long Island, carried out the scheme from December 2020 through at least March 2021.

Authorities said he used Telegram to pose as "well-known cryptocurrency opinion leaders" and kept the fake profiles in front of users through ads that ran for months, helping at least one channel attract thousands of followers.

Using information from the U.S. Department of Justice, victims in several states sent Saleem at least $1,415,067.14 in cryptocurrency.

He also set up paid VIP subchannels where users sent about $500 to $600 in crypto in exchange for private-message access and supposed investing perks.

That membership model helped strengthen victims' trust before they were directed to fake staking opportunities with "guaranteed returns."

Saleem pleaded guilty to wire fraud last September and was sentenced this month to 15 months in federal prison, well below the 20-year maximum for the charge.

The FBI also identified a wallet linked to Saleem and recovered 300 Ethereum that was worth nearly $1.5 million at the time.

Why does it matter?

Crypto fraud does not always arrive as a clumsy phishing message. It can be packaged as a polished online community built around familiar names.

If people believe they are dealing with a trusted influencer, they may lower their defenses quickly, especially when the offer is framed as exclusive or insider access.

Staking itself is a legitimate part of the crypto market.

In legitimate setups, investors commit digital assets to help a blockchain network operate and receive rewards in return. Scammers often borrow that same concept to advertise unrealistic gains and pressure people into sending funds.

The risks can be severe: stolen crypto can wipe out savings, and recovery is never guaranteed.

Cases like this add to the confusion surrounding a fast-growing industry that carries both promise and risk.

While some crypto projects aim to support useful financial tools, the space also continues to attract fraudsters who exploit hype, technical jargon, and limited oversight.

What's being done?

In this case, the response included federal wire fraud charges, and investigators were able to trace and recover a large amount of Ethereum connected to the operation.

The DoJ said, "Saleem conspired to steal victims' money — including a victim in Maryland — under the guise of a crypto staking or crypto investment opportunity with guaranteed returns."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.