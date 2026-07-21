Gov. Hochul pauses New York hyperscale data centers, saying grid risks shortages and higher bills

"This has to be done thoughtfully; this has to be done right."

New York is putting hyperscale data centers on hold. WRGB reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state's current power grid cannot support huge new projects without reducing reliability or increasing utility costs.

What happened?

According to WRGB, the governor convened a roundtable with leaders from across New York to begin discussing the moratorium, which came by executive order two days prior.

Hochul's administration warned that a hyperscale data center would put too much pressure on the existing grid unless the state absorbed major associated downsides.

Pressed by WRGB's Quinn Alexander on whether the system could handle a facility like that, Hochul responded, "We cannot, that's a simple answer.

"I cannot support [these energy demands] with the current grid without either creating shortages for existing businesses and families or driving up costs for ratepayers."

The pause will give state officials time to examine how these projects could affect communities, natural resources, and the broader energy system.

Why does it matter?

Hyperscale data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, making them an increasingly contentious issue as states try to balance attracting tech company investments without overwhelming existing infrastructure.

State Assemblymember Didi Barrett said residents want a clearer understanding of what these developments could mean before any projects move forward.

"People want to understand the impacts of these large-scale data centers on our natural resources, on our communities and on our energy costs," Barrett commented, as relayed by WRGB.

If the grid is pushed too far, households and small businesses could face higher power bills or less reliable service — outcomes Hochul said New York State is trying to prevent.

And this isn't limited to New York either. People across the U.S. are figuring out how to meet rising electricity demand from new digital infrastructure while keeping the energy transition affordable.

Communities may welcome the jobs and economic development promised by these investors. But they must also weigh those benefits against strain on local resources and the possibility that residents could end up helping cover costly grid upgrades.

What's being done?

For now, New York State officials are using the moratorium to develop a framework for how future approvals could work.

Hochul said she wants communities to have a clear roadmap if they decide they want these projects once the pause is lifted.

Roundtable participants also raised the question of who should pay for any grid improvements that may be required.

Rob Simpson, CEO of CenterState, said large out-of-state companies with deep resources should contribute to modernizing the grid before building in New York.

"To require large-scale partners from out of state with deep pocketbooks to help support the modernization of the grid that can help New Yorkers," Simpson explained, as stated by WRGB. "This has to be done thoughtfully; this has to be done right."

Hochul said she hopes the state can put a plan in place in the coming months that gives communities a choice.

"We want to step back and make sure that New York is not only just first, but we're the first to get it right," Hochul said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.