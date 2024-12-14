New York becomes first state to unlock massive upfront appliance rebates: 'Proud to be a model'

There's never been a better time to make the switch.

New York just became the first state in the nation to offer instant rebates at retail stores on energy-efficient heat pump dryers, a move that will help residents save both money and energy.

Because of funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, eligible New Yorkers can save up to $840 on purchasing a new Energy Star-certified heat pump dryer. Some households may qualify for additional rebates of up to $4,000 for electrical panel upgrades and $2,500 for wiring upgrades needed to make their new dryer work properly, according to a news release from the Office of State and Community Energy Programs.

Rather than waiting weeks or months for a rebate check to arrive in the mail, qualifying residents can get their discounts at checkout through participating retailers. Heat pump dryers use at least 28% less energy than conventional dryers and are gentler on clothes, helping your wardrobe last longer while shrinking your utility bills.

Electrifying your home with efficient appliances is one of the simplest ways to save money while helping create a cleaner future. Modern electric appliances cost less to operate and help reduce the pollution that's warming our planet.

And there's never been a more consumer-friendly time to make the switch. President-elect Donald Trump has said these incentives will be eliminated when he takes office, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of the benefits is uncertain, and not taking advantage now could cost you thousands if you're planning such a purchase.

Rewiring America offers free tools to help you navigate available tax incentives, find qualified contractors, and make upgrading your home much more affordable.

"DOE commends New York for continuing to be a leader in delivering the Home Energy Rebates," said Keishaa Austin, principal deputy director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of State and Community Energy Programs. "We're thrilled for New Yorkers to get this opportunity to save money on energy-saving clothes dryers."

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris added: "The federal Inflation Reduction Act is proving complementary to New York's commitment to advancing new initiatives that support an affordable energy transition for all New Yorkers.

"As the first state to roll out retail point-of-sale appliance rebates, we are proud to be a model for providing a consumer-centered path to replace inefficient equipment with clean, modern home appliances."

